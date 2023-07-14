Drake Brings Out J. Cole for ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour in Montreal

During Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour stop at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, J. Cole joined him onstage in place of 21 Savage on Friday.

The Off-Season rapper was seen walking through the crowd, in the same fashion Drake opened his tour last week in Chicago, while wearing a shirt that read, “The game has changed, you have been warned.”

While 21 Savage, who made his entrance Chicago’s United Center to Fantasia’s “When I See U,” is set to appear at all of the U.S. dates of the tour, he is not scheduled during stops in Canada.

Drake brought out J. Cole during his show tonight in Montreal 🫡pic.twitter.com/u7L3HRUSTC — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 15, 2023

In April, it was announced that Cole would be set to become a minority owner in the Charlotte Hornets after NBA legend Michael Jordan announced that he was selling the franchise he’s owned for the past 13 years. The rapper is part of a group of minority owners, a cohort that also includes fellow North Carolina music hero: Country star Eric Church.

Last year, Cole paid another visit up north and linked up with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in Canada for the 2021-2022 season. Cole played in five games, notching 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 49 minutes of game time.

Drake and Cole also recently performed together during a spectacular set at Dreamville Festival 2023 in April, and were joined by surprise special guests as GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne all graced the stage during the duo’s set.