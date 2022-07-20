 Drake 'Honestly Nevermind' Announces European Club Shows - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next FKA Twigs Showcases 'Killer' Dance Training in New Video
Home Music Music News

Drake Sets String of Club Summer Shows in Support of ‘Honestly Nevermind’

Shows eschew stadiums and arenas in favor of beach clubs and nightclubs, in keeping with the vibe of the rapper’s new album

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake performs during the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)Drake performs during the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

Drake is taking his new album on the road, with a handful of small dates next month in Europe, Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. The run will see Drake playing four shows across some of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, eschewing big stadiums and arenas for beach clubs and nightclubs.

The outing kicks off Aug. 11 at the SantAnna Beach Club in Mykonos, before heading to St. Tropez, Marbella and ending in Ibiza at the 7000-capacity Ushuaia open-air beach club. Reps for the rapper have teased a possible fifth show in Cannes or Monaco.

South African DJ Black Coffee, who executive produced the rapper’s latest album Honestly Nevermind, will join Drake for select dates. The European jaunt is produced by a newly-formed joint venture between LA hospitality kingpins, the h.wood Group, and event production company, Uncommon Entertainment, and the club dates are meant to capture the vibe and feel of the new album, which leans heavily on house, techno, and electronic music. Reps described the shows as “a series of parties” to Rolling Stone.

Related Stories

Live Nation Claims 'No Liability' in Drakeo The Ruler Stabbing Death at L.A. Concert
Madi Diaz Is Still Waking Up With Your 'Hangover'

Related Stories

smart home how to guide
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

In addition to Black Coffee, organizers have teased more “special guests” to be announced later, with different DJs and artists expected to pop up at each location.

While Drake has played some of the biggest venues in the world, with massive sets and stages, the shows in Europe are expected to be a decidedly more intimate affair, giving fans a chance to get a little more up close and personal with the superstar rapper. Organizers say the club dates will kick off a string of similar “moments” promoting Honestly Nevermind, with Drake expected to bring the small concert to events like New York Fashion Week, Art Basel, the Super Bowl, and Coachella.

Of course, the Mediterranean Coast isn’t the only place to see Drake this summer. The rapper is playing a string of hometown dates in Toronto later this month with his “October World Weekend.” The July 29 concert will feature Chris Brown and Lil Baby, while the Aug. 1 date will feature a Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. See tickets here.

As for Drake’s European jaunt, ticket info and pricing are expected to be announced shortly.

Drake Club Shows

August 11 — Mykonos, Greece @ SantAnna
August 14 — St. Tropez, France @ venue TBD
August 19 — Marbella, Spain @ Momento
August 28 — Ibiza, Spain @ Ushuaia
* Additional show in Cannes or Monaco TBA

In This Article: Black Coffee, Drake, tour announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.