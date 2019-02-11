Drake Takes Aim at the Grammys in Grammys Acceptance Speech

Rap ignored the 2019 Grammys. Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino were nominated across the board, but opted not to attend, along with Jay-Z and Kanye West. In a surprise move, though, Drake decided to cross the picket line. As he hit the stage to accept his Best Rap Song award for “God’s Plan,” Graham launched into a speech more concerned with throwing subliminals at the award show that generally has not rewarded him with its most highly coveted awards.

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” Drake said. “You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown.”

“Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need this right here,” he went on. “You already won.”