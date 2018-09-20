Drake Takes Another Shot at Kanye West on French Montana’s ‘No Stylist’

French Montana and Drake share an apparent mutual disdain for fashion. On Thursday, September 20, the duo dropped the spiritual successor to “No Shopping” with the London On Da Track-produced “No Stylist.” The song features hallmarks of their previous collaborations — materialistic raps, braggadocious bars about faceless women and veiled threats to hip-hop’s old guard.

Crucially, “No Stylist” continues Drake’s cold war with Kanye West. During his short guest verse he raps, “Keep it a G, I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me.” The line likely references West’s popular model of adidas sneakers, the Yeezy 350s.

In early September, Kanye apologized to the Toronto rapper on Twitter for announcing his slate of G.O.O.D. Music releases in the weeks leading up to Drake’s Scorpion.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew… I understand where the confusion started,” he tweeted. “Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with [Kid] Cudi at our office.”

Drake and Kanye have a history of going at each other subliminally and overtly. Their most recent spat stems from Pusha T’s “Infrared” stoking the Quentin Miller ghostwriting allegations from 2015 once again. The OVO leader responded with “Duppy Freestyle,” but that song was quickly overshadowed by Push’s “The Story of Adidon.” On the track, the G.O.O.D. Music President revealed that Graham was hiding a child from the public.

West opened up about the rift with the “In My Feelings” rapper in an August interview with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI.

“It ain’t no beef … We all got love for Drake. We understand that he got upset about [“The Story of Adidon”]. I feel that it was insensitive for [Drake] to, in any way, stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling all the pieces together, working on my music. And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to, because we got work to do, and these voices is just too powerful.”

Since then Drake has taken potential shots at Ye on social media, in song and during freestyles.