Drake Takes Number One on Artists 500 for Fourth Straight Week

Drake secured his fourth week at the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, accruing 117.6 million song streams for the week of June 19th through June 25th.

Drake’s reign continued uninterrupted even as his latest single, “Toosie Slide” dropped out of the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs chart to Number 14. Nevertheless, the song still picked up 11 million streams, while “Chicago Freestyle” garnered 7.6 million to land at Number 35. Drake’s latest project, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, remained in regular rotation as well, racking up 27.1 million song streams to help it move 22,200 album-equivalent units as it landed at Number Eight on the Top 200 Albums chart.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

Also just like last week, Lil Baby came in at Number Two on the RS500, picking up 92 million streams as his album, My Turn, notched yet another week at Number One on the RS200, moving 48,500 album units with 55.5 million streams. Additionally, the Atlanta rapper’s protest song, “The Bigger Picture,” picked up 17.4 million streams to land at Number Three on the RS100.

The rest of the Top 10 didn’t feature any drastic changes either. Numbers Three through 10 were occupied, in order, by Post Malone (75.3 million streams), DaBaby (74.3 million), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (71.5 million), Youngboy Never Broke Again (70.2 million), Lil Uzi Vert (69.1 million), The Weeknd (62.6 million), Future (61.8 million) and Juice WRLD (59.9 million).

Despite the absence of any major shake-ups on the Artists 500 chart, it wasn’t necessarily a quiet week for new releases, leading to movement elsewhere on the chart. For instance, Bob Dylan’s latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, bowed at Number Two on the RS200, moving 42,400 album units, thanks primarily to 40,400 album sales. The record’s 2.1 million streams, meanwhile, helped Dylan go from Number 306 to Number 203 on the Artists 500. Teyana Taylor saw an even larger jump, going from Number 394 all the way to Number 39 as she racked up 30 million streams for the week as her latest LP, The Album, debuted at Number Seven on the RS200, moving 22,900 album units thanks to 22.5 million streams.