Drake, Ed Sheeran and Eminem Are Spotify’s Biggest Artists Ever

Spotify passed its 10th anniversary this week, and in celebration of its furious growth spurt, the Swedish streaming service has come out with several all-time lists highlighting the music that’s risen to the top of its platform over that decade. (While founded in 2006, the company launched officially in 2008.) Those stats include most-streamed song every year since Spotify’s launch, most-streamed artists of all time, most-streamed song of all time — one gets the idea.

Drake, Ed Sheeran and Eminem are the top-streamed artists of all time, while Sheeran’s “Shape of You” is the most-streamed song followed by Drake’s “One Dance” and The Chainsmokers and Halsey’s “Closer.”

Curiously, Spotify breaks out a special “most-streamed female artists” category — possibly because even a cursory glance at the top-streamed artists list shows that the names are largely male. (Rihanna and Ariana Grande are the only two female musicians who break through.) The most-streamed songs are also compiled on a special “decade of discovery” playlist.

Most-streamed songs of all time

1. Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

2. Drake – “One Dance”

3. The Chainsmokers, Halsey – “Closer”

4. Post Malone – “rockstar” (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

6. Major Lazer, MØ, DJ Snake – “Lean On”

7. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber – “Despacito – Remix’”

8. Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”

9. Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

10. The Chainsmokers – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Top-streamed artists of all time

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Eminem

4. The Weeknd

5. Rihanna

6. Kanye West

7. Coldplay

8. Justin Bieber

9. Calvin Harris

10. Ariana Grande

Most-streamed female artists globally

1. Rihanna

2. Ariana Grande

3. Sia

4. Beyoncé

5. Nicki Minaj

6. Adele

7. Taylor Swift

8. Selena Gomez

9. Katy Perry

10. Shakira

Other stats of note: Spotify is currently active in 65 countries, with 180 million total monthly active users. The service says that as of August 2018 it has paid more than €10 billion ($11.76 billion) to rights-holders and amassed a catalog of 40 million songs and podcasts. If all users’ streaming time on Spotify in the last decade were combined, it would total 16,858,080 years.