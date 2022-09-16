Drake Disses Music Critic Anthony Fantano Over Fake DM Video With a Real, ‘Salty Ass’ Message

Drake is coming for YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano. On Thursday, Drake leaked his own DMs to Fantano, calling his “existence” a 1/10 after Fantano made a joke video that claimed Drake sent him a vegan cookie recipe over Instagram.

In reality, Drake and Fantano had never exchanged DMs at that point. After Fantano posted his video, Drake shared a real screengrab of what he sent the YouTuber. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” Drake wrote, using Fantano’s 1 to 10 scale for rating LPs. “And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

Drake responds to Anthony Fantano and exposes the REAL DMs he sent Anthony 😳



“Your existence is a light 1” pic.twitter.com/RKyzOS5esS — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 16, 2022

The music critic seemed to be living for the diss. He changed his Twitter name to Anthony “Light 1” Fantano, went on Instagram Live for 15 minutes to address the controversy, and tweeted a photo of the letter “W,” writing, “That bitch shared the salty ass DM to over 100 million people.”

He also reposted his video critique of Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, reminding his viewers that he thought it was “not good.”

That bitch shared the salty ass DM to over 100 million people. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2V86NTPnkw — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022

“Why is Drake messaging me? I’m not 18 years of age,” he said on Instagram Live, joking about the rumors surrounding Drake’s friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. “That’s kinda weird… This man is familiar enough with me to know my rating system, which is kind of odd. Seems a little obsessed.”

Fantano added that he’ll leave the singer “on read like all the thirsty bitches in my DMs. Another angry bitch in my DMs. I don’t need another one… I left Drake on read just like so many women from the past.”

Rolling Stone gave Drake’s album 4 stars out of 5, calling it “both a radical departure and decently safe bet.”