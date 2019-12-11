Drake Makes Surprise Cameo at DaBaby Concert, Teases New Album

Drake popped up at DaBaby’s concert in Toronto Tuesday to perform his single, “Money in the Grave,” praise the North Carolina MC and promise a new album in 2020.

On Instagram, the rapper shared a snippet of his performance, launching into “Money in the Grave” with abandon as the crowd went wild and DaBaby happily took a brief step back to serve as Drake’s hype man.

DaBaby thanked Drake with a post on his own Instagram, writing, “Shared the stage w/ a legend tonight” and posting a clip in which Drake heaped praise on DaBaby’s come-up. “2018, 2017, I used to watch you rep your city,” Drake said. “I used to watch you love your city. And look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers but I wanna say congratulations. You’re killing this.”

Before he left the stage, Drake added one more thing to the crowd, “I’mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020.”

“Money in the Grave” was one of a handful of new tracks Drake dropped this year, while his last full-length, Scorpion, arrived in 2018. The rapper also appeared on songs with Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Swae Lee, and dropped a compilation, Care Package, in August.

As for DaBaby, he’ll continue his North American tour in support of his new album, Kirk, Wednesday, December 11th in Royal Oak, Michigan. The run wraps December 23rd with a homecoming show in Charlotte, North Carolina, although DaBaby also has a New Year’s Eve gig scheduled in Miami.