Drake Maybe Revealed the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date on ‘SportsCenter’

Drake may have revealed the release date for his long-awaited new album, Certified Lover Boy, on ESPN’s flagship program SportsCenter Friday, August 27th.

The show’s normal introduction of sports highlights was noticeably interrupted by some glitchy looking clips and warped vocals, which ultimately settled into a shot of a cardboard sign that read: “CLB September 3.”

Did Drake just announce Certified Lover Boy’s release date of next Friday on SportsCenter? 😳pic.twitter.com/nTq3s4OvpM — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 27, 2021

A representative for Drake declined to confirm the release date for the album, but said the video could be taken “at face value.”

A representative for ESPN did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Drake originally announced last October that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021, but the album was ultimately delayed. The LP will mark Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, though he’s tided fans over with releases like his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes and three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March.

Additional reporting by Jeff Ihaza