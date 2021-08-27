 Did Drake Reveal the 'Certified Lover Boy' Release Date on ESPN? - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Willie Nelson, George Strait Join Asleep at the Wheel for 'Take Me Back to Tulsa'
Home Music Music News

Drake Maybe Revealed the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date on ‘SportsCenter’

The long-awaited LP could arrive at the start of September

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
drake certified lover boy release date

Drake

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Drake may have revealed the release date for his long-awaited new album, Certified Lover Boy, on ESPN’s flagship program SportsCenter Friday, August 27th.

The show’s normal introduction of sports highlights was noticeably interrupted by some glitchy looking clips and warped vocals, which ultimately settled into a shot of a cardboard sign that read: “CLB September 3.”

A representative for Drake declined to confirm the release date for the album, but said the video could be taken “at face value.”

A representative for ESPN did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Drake originally announced last October that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021, but the album was ultimately delayed. The LP will mark Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, though he’s tided fans over with releases like his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes and three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March.

Additional reporting by Jeff Ihaza

In This Article: Drake

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.