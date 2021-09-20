Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Continues to Dominate the RS 200

Certified Lover Boy was once again the biggest album of the week, remaining at Number One with over 232 thousand project units. The album saw more than twice the amount of project units as the biggest debut of the week, from country music artist Kacey Musgraves. Star-Crossed made a strong entry at Number Two, seeing almost 95 thousand project units. It was the highest-selling album of the week, with a little more than half its sales from vinyl.

The Top 10 also saw a big debut from Baby Keem, at Number Five with The Melodic Blue. The album reached an impressive 64 million streams, making it the most-streamed debut of the week. The remainder of the Top 10 was composed of previous chart-topping albums such as Kanye West’s Donda at Number Three, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour at Number Four, with a surprise title at the end: Metallica’s self-titled album hit a new peak at Number Ten, due to a remastered vinyl release.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The Top 20 also saw debuts, with J Balvin’s Jose at Number 12 and Aaliyah’s self-titled album, which hit streaming services for the first time, at Number 14 with over 10 million streams.

Next week on the RS 200, expect competition in the top of the charts from Lil Nas X’s Montero.

See the full RS 200 here.