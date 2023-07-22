fbpixel
Watch Drake and Central Cee Team Up for ‘On the Radar’ Freestyle

The duo appeared on the New York-based platform in a performance aired Friday
Watch Drake and Central Cee Link Up for Freestyle
Drake, Central Cee Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Drake and London rapper Central Cee delivered stellar On The Radar freestyle performances released on Friday.

Hosted by Power 105.1 radio personality and journalist Gabe P, the New York-based platform is known for featuring freestyles by local drill rappers. Drake stopped by On the Radar Radio for his It’s All a Blur Tour and took the mic first, whilst dropping notable comparisons.

“But we know some demon guys with jealous and evil eyes/ You know that’s how Jesus died, you know that’s how Julius Caesar died/ I bet they were decent guys/ I swear they remind me of me sometimes,” Drake rapped. For his part, Central Cee posed, “Why you swearing to God? You don’t even believe in Christ.”

The performance arrives ahead of Drake’s new album, For All the Dogs, which he revealed after he announced that he had co-written a poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything. The new record will follow Her Loss, a collaborative LP between Drake and 21 Savage, as well as the rapper’s own Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

Earlier this week, Drake appeared in the new music video for Young Thug’s “Oh U Went,” the pair’s collaboration off Thugger’s recent album, Business Is Business. The video, directed by Nick Manterola and Garfield Larmond, Jr., features the rapper delivering his verse while presiding over a joyful outdoor gathering.

