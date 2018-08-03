Drake Celebrates New Orleans, Takes ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge in New Video

Drake throws an all-star party in the Big Easy in the rapper’s new video for “In My Feelings,” which also tackles the viral video challenge attached to the Hot 100-topping Scorpion single.

“In My Feelings” opens as a romantic comedy, with Drake’s attempts to woo “Kiki,” portrayed by LaLa Anthony, interrupted by her nosy mother, played by the Cosby Show‘s Phylicia Rashad.

The video then turns into a celebration of New Orleans, with Big Easy’s Big Freedia and City Girls’ Yung Miami taking part in the Bourbon Street festivities; Yung Miami wears a “Free JT” shirt in the video, a tribute to her currently imprisoned duo partner. Drake also raps in front of a mural dedicated to the city’s own Lil Wayne.

However, it turns out that the preceding five minutes had been a napping Drake’s dream as the rapper awakens in his dressing room and tells his friend what just occurred in New Orleans, with Drake also describing the viral and potentially dangerous “In My Feelings” challenge.

“I just had a dream that I made some song about some girl,” Drake tells his friend. “I was from New Orleans, I had like, a grill in my mouth. And then this kid from New York that spits when he talks all the time did some dance to it, and then the world did the dance, and Will Smith was there…It was terrible!”

One of the dancers from Drake’s dream – Shiggy, the originator of the “In My Feelings” challenge – then appears in real life as an overbearing production assistant. The video ends with a montage of “In My Feelings” challenges, including Will Smith’s rooftop rendition.