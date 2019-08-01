Drake Compiles Non-LP Tracks for ‘Care Package’ Collection

Drake announced on Instagram that he’ll be releasing a new compilation, Care Package, to all digital platforms on Friday, August 2nd. The 17-song album will include previous non-LP tracks going back to 2011, like “Dreams Money Can Buy” and “Jodeci Freestyle” featuring J. Cole.

“Some of our most important moments together available in one place,” the rapper said in the announcement.

Many of these tracks were previously only available primarily through Soundcloud and illegal YouTube rips; “Club Paradise,” “Dreams Money Can Buy,” “Trust Issues” and “Free Spirit” with Rick Ross were all acclaimed tracks that preceded the release of 2011’s Take Care but didn’t make that album’s final track list. Through Care Package, they will now be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

There are some notable exemptions from the tracklist, including the Meek Mill diss tracks “Charged Up” and “Back to Back,” the hit two-parter “0 to 100/The Catch Up,” as well as the recent two-track EPs Scary Days and The Best in the World Pack.

Drake most recently released a new song with Rick Ross, “Gold Roses.” He’s currently in the middle of promo for Euphoria, the HBO teen drama he executive produced, which airs its season finale on Sunday.

Drake, Care Package Tracklist