Drake Surprised Camp Flog Gnaw as the Secret Headliner, Then Got Booed Off Stage

Crowd at Tyler, the Creator’s annual festival seemed to be expecting Frank Ocean

Drake was booed off stage after just nine songs during his appearance as the secret headliner at Camp Flog Gnaw.

Drake was booed off stage after appearing as the surprise headliner at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles Sunday.

The rapper’s set lasted just nine songs, according to Setlist.fm, and the performance came to an unceremonious end after a rendition of his Nothing Was the Same track, “Wu-Tang Forever.”

In a clip making the rounds on social media, Drake wraps the song, asks the audience to applaud themselves, then says, “Like I said, I’m here for you tonight, if you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight.”

The crowd unleashed a chorus of boos and “no”‘s in response. Drake then shook his head, said, “It’s been love, I love y’all, I go by the name of Drake,” then walked off stage.

Drake potentially received a chilly reception at Camp Flog Gnaw because the crowd was expecting Frank Ocean to be the night’s surprise headliner. Ocean and Tyler, the Creator are long-time friends and collaborators, and over the past few weeks, Ocean has begun to trickle out new music, making Camp Flog Gnaw a potentially prime spot for a return to the stage.

In one video from the event, after Drake leaves the stage, fans can be heard chanting, “We want Frank, we want Frank.”

