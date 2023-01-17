fbpixel
Drake Is Going to Lenny Kravitz Gigs, Drinking Espresso Martinis in ‘Jumbotron Sh-t Poppin’ Video

Track is one of a handful of Drake solo cuts from his 21 Savage collaboration, Her Loss
Drake in 'Jumbobtron Shit Poppin' music video. Drake/YouTube

Drake is checking out Lenny Kravitz concerts and wearing Pharrell’s jewelry in the new music video, “Jumbotron Shit Poppin.”

Directed by Tristan C-M, the bulk of the new clip finds Drake doing the typical music video thing — performing his Her Loss solo offering in expensive locales, in front of some expensive vehicles, while wearing expensive items (one of which appears to be an N.E.R.D. chain ostensibly owned by Pharrell). There’s also some more “behind-the-scenes”-style footage, including cameos from Lil Baby, Mike Tyson, French Montana, Central Cee, plus a shot of Lenny Kravitz performing and one delightful moment where Drake is hoisting an espresso martini.

“Jumbotron Shit Poppin” is one of a handful of Drake-only tracks on Her Loss, which was otherwise a collaborative album with 21 Savage. The LP marked Drake’s second of 2022, following his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which was released last June. 

More recently, Drake kicked off 2023 by joining Popcaan on his new song, “We Caa Done.” The song will appear on the dancehall star’s upcoming album, Great Is He, which is set to arrive on Jan. 27 via Drake’s OVO Sound label.

