 Drake Bets Over $1.25 Million in Bitcoin on Outcome of Super Bowl LVI - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Senators Say CIA Secretly Collected Data in 'Warrantless Backdoor Searches of Americans'
Home Music Music News

Drake Has 1.25 Million Reason$ to Root for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Rapper wagers heavily on Los Angeles Ram victory and a touchdown for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Drake reacts after attending the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on January 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Drake reacts after attending the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on January 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Drake

Getty Images

Drake is betting big that the Los Angeles Rams are victorious in this Sunday’s Super Bowl, putting roughly $1.25 million in bitcoin on the outcome of the game.

The rapper revealed his Super Bowl picks — and his enormous bets — on Instagram Thursday, placing $600,000 Canadian dollars on the favorite Rams, as well as two separate prop bets — totaling $1 million Canadian — on his friend and former roommate, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

If all bets hit, Drake stands to win $2.8 million Canadian in bitcoin, including his initial stake back. “All bets are in on the family,” Drake said of his wager, with Beckham Jr. responding, “It’s time.” (Beckham Jr. himself is no stranger to cryptocurrency, having made an ill-fated deal with Cash App to receive his Rams salary entirely in bitcoin.)

It’s unclear whether the bet is from Drake’s own wallet or its promotion for the Canadian crypto-betting site Stake, which features prominently in the Instagram posts and is now within the sightline of Drake’s 102 million Instagram followers. While neither Stake nor Drake have acknowledged an official partnership, the betting site has championed the rapper’s picks on their own social media:

A rep for Drake did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time. The rapper previously announced he’ll partake in Super Bowl weekend with an appearance at the Homecoming event.

Unfortunately for U.S. fans hoping to hop on Drake’s gambling instincts with their own bitcoin bet, Stake is only available to Canadian bettors.

In This Article: Drake, Super Bowl

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.