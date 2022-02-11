Drake Has 1.25 Million Reason$ to Root for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Drake is betting big that the Los Angeles Rams are victorious in this Sunday’s Super Bowl, putting roughly $1.25 million in bitcoin on the outcome of the game.

The rapper revealed his Super Bowl picks — and his enormous bets — on Instagram Thursday, placing $600,000 Canadian dollars on the favorite Rams, as well as two separate prop bets — totaling $1 million Canadian — on his friend and former roommate, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

If all bets hit, Drake stands to win $2.8 million Canadian in bitcoin, including his initial stake back. “All bets are in on the family,” Drake said of his wager, with Beckham Jr. responding, “It’s time.” (Beckham Jr. himself is no stranger to cryptocurrency, having made an ill-fated deal with Cash App to receive his Rams salary entirely in bitcoin.)

It’s unclear whether the bet is from Drake’s own wallet or its promotion for the Canadian crypto-betting site Stake, which features prominently in the Instagram posts and is now within the sightline of Drake’s 102 million Instagram followers. While neither Stake nor Drake have acknowledged an official partnership, the betting site has championed the rapper’s picks on their own social media:

A rep for Drake did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time. The rapper previously announced he’ll partake in Super Bowl weekend with an appearance at the Homecoming event.

Unfortunately for U.S. fans hoping to hop on Drake’s gambling instincts with their own bitcoin bet, Stake is only available to Canadian bettors.