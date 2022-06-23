Why Drake (and Beyoncé!) Would Like You to Dance Right Now

The musical vibe shift is here, as decreed with near-simultaneity by Drake and Beyoncé last week. Drake’s new album, Honestly, Nevermind, and Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” both draw on strains of house music, and they share a single imperative: it’s time to dance.

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Jeff Ihaza breaks down the Drake album (which he just gave four stars), including why it might mark a post-mosh-pit turn for hip-hop, and how it proves repeated predictions of the end of the era of Drake dominance are premature.

Meanwhile, Mankaprr Conteh examines Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” — the first single from her upcoming new album Renaissance — and questions whether fans who got excited about what they saw as an anti-capitalist message in its lyrics might want to take a deep breath.

Also in this week’s episode, Rob Sheffield shares some thoughts on Paul McCartney at 80.

To hear the whole episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or press play above.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.