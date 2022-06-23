 Podcast: Why Are Drake and Beyoncé Both Making Dance Music Now? - Rolling Stone
Why Drake (and Beyoncé!) Would Like You to Dance Right Now

House music is back, thanks to Drake and Beyoncé. The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now examines their new releases

Brian Hiatt

Reporter

The musical vibe shift is here, as decreed with near-simultaneity by Drake and Beyoncé last week. Drake’s new album, Honestly, Nevermind, and Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” both draw on strains of house music, and they share a single imperative: it’s time to dance.

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Jeff Ihaza breaks down the Drake album (which he just gave four stars), including why it might mark a post-mosh-pit turn for hip-hop, and how it proves repeated predictions of the end of the era of Drake dominance are premature.

Meanwhile, Mankaprr Conteh examines Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” — the first single from her upcoming new album Renaissance — and questions whether fans who got excited about what they saw as an anti-capitalist message in its lyrics might want to take a deep breath.

Also in this week’s episode, Rob Sheffield shares some thoughts on Paul McCartney at 80.

To hear the whole episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or press play above.

