RS Charts: Drake Comfortably Continues Artists 500 Reign at Number One

Drake notched yet another week atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, pulling in 123.2 million song streams for the week of August 28th through September 3rd. The rapper’s characteristically strong streaming numbers remained bolstered by his latest single, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which hit Number Two on the Top 100 Songs chart with 25.8 million song streams.

Just like last week, Drake was followed in succession by Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Taylor Swift and Youngboy Never Broke Again. Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD’s catalogs racked up 110.3 million and 105.4 million streams, respectively, as their posthumous albums, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and Legends Never Die landed at Numbers Two and Three on the Top 200 Albums chart.

Swift, meanwhile, pulled in 95.9 million song streams, as her latest album, Folklore, scored yet another week at Number One on the Top 200. And Youngboy Never Broke Again rounded out the top 5 with 79.5 million song streams.

Top Artists The week of August 28, 2020 1 Drake Song Streams 123.2M Song Streams 123.2M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 289 Peak Position 1 2 Pop Smoke Song Streams 110.3M Song Streams 110.3M Top Song For the Night Weeks on Chart 58 Peak Position 1 3 Juice Wrld Song Streams 105.4M Song Streams 105.4M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 113 Peak Position 1 4 Taylor Swift Song Streams 95.9M Song Streams 95.9M Top Song cardigan Weeks on Chart 282 Peak Position 1 5 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 79.5M Song Streams 79.5M Top Song Kacey Talk Weeks on Chart 151 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

There was little major movement elsewhere on the chart due to a slow, late-summer release week. Lil Wayne arguably saw the most significant rise, jumping from Number 32 with 31.5 million streams last week to Number 11 with 54.3 million streams this week. The rapper’s jump wasn’t spurred by a new single or album, but the long-awaited arrival of his 2009 mixtape, No Ceilings, on streaming services.

See the full Artists 500 Chart here.