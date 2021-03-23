 RS Charts: Drake Tops Artists 500 as Nick Jonas, Giveon Rise - Rolling Stone
Drake Holds on at Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Nick Jonas, Giveon reach new peaks while Rob Zombie debuts on chart

Drake remained Number One on the Artists 500 for the second week in a row, while logging a record-extending 22nd cumulative week at the top of the chart as well.

The musician pulled in 160 song streams for the week of March 12th through 18th, thanks primarily to his recent three-track Scary Hours EP. Two of the project’s songs, “Want and Needs” with Lil Baby and “What’s Next” occupied the first and second spots on the Top 100 Songs chart, swapping positions from last week; the former picked up 20.1 million streams and the latter garnering 19.7 million. The release’s third offering, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross fell to Number 10 with 12.4 million streams.

Coming in behind Drake was Taylor Swift, who picked up 103 million song streams, followed by Juice WRLD at Three with 97.5 million. Country star Morgan Wallen slipped to Number Three with 96.5 million song streams — even as his latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album, notched another week at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart — while Youngboy Never Broke Again fell at Five with 82.8 million streams.

Top Artists

The week of March 12, 2021
1

Drake

Song Streams 160M
2

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 103M
3

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 97.5M
4

Morgan Wallen

Song Streams 96.5M
5

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Song Streams 82.8M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

While no new releases led to an artist cracking the Top 10, there were some notable debuts and new peaks around the chart. Rob Zombie made his first appearance on the Artists 500 at Number 461 as his new LP, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, hit Number 14 on the RS 200. Nick Jonas, meanwhile, rose up to Number 181 with 13 million streams as his new solo album, Spaceman, debuted at Number 23, while R&B singer Giveon hit Number 38 with 37.8 million streams as his debut record, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, debuted at Number Seven on the RS200 thanks primarily to 36.9 million streams.

