Drake Bounces Back to Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Drake returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, while last week’s chart-topper, Rod Wave, slipped to Number Two.

Drake pulled in 136.6 million song streams for the week of April 2nd through April 8th, his typically strong numbers still getting a boost from his recent three-track Scary Hours EP. “What’s Next” landed at Number 10 on the Top 100 Songs chart with 12 million streams, while “Wants and Needs” fell at Number 13 with 11.7 million song streams.

Rod Wave, meanwhile, dropped to Number Two as he picked up 125.9 million song streams, down from the 202.1 million he received following the release of his latest album SoulFly. SoulFly fell from Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart to Number Three, garnering 89.2 million song streams to help it move 65,300 album-equivalent units.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Top Artists The week of April 2, 2021 1 Drake Song Streams 136.6M Song Streams 136.6M Top Song What’s Next Weeks on Chart 321 Peak Position 1 2 Rod Wave Song Streams 125.9M Song Streams 125.9M Top Song Tombstone Weeks on Chart 88 Peak Position 1 3 Justin Bieber Song Streams 113.2M Song Streams 113.2M Top Song Peaches Weeks on Chart 320 Peak Position 1 4 Taylor Swift Song Streams 111.6M Song Streams 111.6M Top Song Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) Weeks on Chart 314 Peak Position 1 5 Morgan Wallen Song Streams 92.7M Song Streams 92.7M Top Song Wasted on You Weeks on Chart 149 Peak Position 1

While there were no releases big enough for anyone to crack the Top 10, Lil Tjay came close as he landed at Number 11 with 67.1 million song streams. The rapper’s new album, Destined 2 Win, bowed at Number Four on the Top 200, picking 74.6 million streams to move 59,500 album-equivalent units. Demi Lovato also reached a new peak on the chart, landing at Number 22 with 50.3 million song streams as her new album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over, premiered at Number Two on the RS200 with 34.4 million streams.

Elsewhere on the chart, DMX reached a new peak of 136 with 16.9 million streams as fans flocked to his music after he suffered a heart attack (he’ll likely rise even more next week, as this chart cuts off the day before his April 9th death). The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire also got bumps from their Verzuz episode, with the former debuting on the chart at Number 323 with 8.9 million streams, and the latter rising to Number 257 with 10.6 million streams. And lastly, country star Alan Jackson hit a new peak, Number 153 with 15.7 million streams, following the release of his new single, “Where Have You Gone.”