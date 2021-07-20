Drake Tops Artists 500 Chart Again as the Kid Laroi Cracks the Top 50

Drake secured another easy week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 9th through 15th.

The rapper pulled in 117 million song streams to notch his second straight week at Number One. He also extended the overall record for most non-consecutive weeks at Number One on the RS500 to 27.

A slow release week meant little competition for Drake and few shakeups elsewhere on the chart. Olivia Rodrigo landed at Number Two with 97.6 million song streams as Sour scored another week at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart. Doja Cat landed at Number Three with 90.4 million streams, Taylor Swift at Four with 84.8 million song streams and Lil Baby at Number Five with 79.6 million song streams.

Further down the chart, however, rising Australian artist the Kid Laroi re-entered the Top 50 for the first time since March, following the release of his new song “Stay,” featuring Justin Bieber. The Kid Laroi landed at Number 33 with 39.1 million song streams as “Stay” debuted at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart, just beating out BTS’ “Permission to Dance.” The track also gave Bieber a boost, pushing him to Number 14 with 63 million streams.

Top Artists The week of July 9, 2021 1 Drake Song Streams 117.9M Song Streams 117.9M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 335 Peak Position 1 2 Olivia Rodrigo Song Streams 97.6M Song Streams 97.6M Top Song good 4 u Weeks on Chart 33 Peak Position 1 3 Doja Cat Song Streams 90.4M Song Streams 90.4M Top Song Kiss Me More Weeks on Chart 102 Peak Position 3 4 Taylor Swift Song Streams 84.8M Song Streams 84.8M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 328 Peak Position 1 5 Lil Baby Song Streams 79.6M Song Streams 79.6M Top Song On Me Weeks on Chart 178 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Vince Staples also hit a new peak of Number 80 following the release of his new self-titled album. The rapper marked his first week in the Top 100 of the RS500 with 21.7 million as Vince Staples bowed at Number 19 on the RS 200. Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra also entered the Top 100 for the first time, landing at Number 92 with 20.3 million streams as her new record, The Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, premiered at Number 22 on the Top 200.