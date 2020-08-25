RS Charts: Drake Dethrones Taylor Swift for Number One on Artists 500

After a three-week reign by Taylor Swift, Drake takes Number One on Rolling Stone’s Artists 500 thanks to the success of his Lil Durk-featuring single, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which debuted atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart with 52.4 million streams. Overall, the rapper pulled in 155.6 million on-demand audio streams during the week of August 14th through August 20th.

Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD followed at Numbers Two and Three, reflecting the positions of their posthumous albums, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and Legends Never Die, on the albums chart. Taylor Swift fell to Number Four with 114.7 million streams, while Rod Wave rounded out the top five.

Top Artists The week of August 14, 2020 1 Drake Song Streams 155.6M Song Streams 155.6M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 287 Peak Position 1 2 Pop Smoke Song Streams 122.5M Song Streams 122.5M Top Song For the Night Weeks on Chart 56 Peak Position 1 3 Juice Wrld Song Streams 118.2M Song Streams 118.2M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 111 Peak Position 1 4 Taylor Swift Song Streams 114.7M Song Streams 114.7M Top Song cardigan Weeks on Chart 280 Peak Position 1 5 Rod Wave Song Streams 78.7M Song Streams 78.7M Top Song Rags2Riches 2 Weeks on Chart 54 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

Also making a strong showing is country singer Morgan Wallen, who enters the top 10 this week as his new single “7 Summers” makes a massive debut at Number Three on the RS 100. Young Dolph, whose new mixtape Rich Slave sits in the top five of the albums chart, jumps from Number 198 into he top 20, with 44.8 million streams overall. Miley Cyrus, who ranked 171st last week, jumps up to Number 51 as her new single “Midnight Sky” takes eighth on the songs chart.

