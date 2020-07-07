RS Charts: Drake’s Tops Artists 500 Chart for Fifth Straight Week

Drake’s reign atop the Artists 500 chart continued for a fifth straight week as he pulled in 116.2 million song streams for the week of June 26th through July 2nd.

The Toronto rapper’s latest streak is a testament to his general streaming dominance, though maybe also an indicator that it’s been a rather slow few weeks for chart-shaking releases. To that end, Drake didn’t place a single song in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs chart this week, with his latest single, “Toosie Slide,” slipping from Number 14 to Number 16 with 16 million streams. Meanwhile, his most recent album, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, held fast at Number Eight on the Top 200 Albums chart, picking up 35.5 million song streams to move 29,200 album-equivalent units.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

Top Artists The week of June 26, 2020 1 Drake Song Streams 116.2M Song Streams 116.2M Top Song Toosie Slide Weeks on Chart 280 Peak Position 1 2 Lil Baby Song Streams 88M Song Streams 88M Top Song The Bigger Picture Weeks on Chart 122 Peak Position 1 3 DaBaby Song Streams 73.4M Song Streams 73.4M Top Song ROCKSTAR Weeks on Chart 77 Peak Position 1 4 Post Malone Song Streams 73.2M Song Streams 73.2M Top Song Circles Weeks on Chart 210 Peak Position 1 5 Lil Uzi Vert Song Streams 67.6M Song Streams 67.6M Top Song Myron Weeks on Chart 182 Peak Position 1

Coming in behind Drake at Number Two for yet another week was Lil Baby, who, picked up 88 million streams. The Atlanta rapper’s latest LP, My Turn, was able to easily hold on at Number One on the RS200, racking up 78.2 million song streams and moving 69,600 album units. And on the RS100, Lil Baby’s track with 42 Dugg, “We Paid,” landed at Number Three with 16.2 million streams, while his protest song, “The Bigger Picture,” fell at Five with 14.7 million streams.

The big breakthrough in the Top 10 of this week’s chart belonged to Lil Durk, who jumped from Number 45 to Number 10 as he picked up 56.8 million streams. The Chicago rapper’s boost was prompted by the arrival of the deluxe edition of his most recent album, Just ‘Cause Y’all Waited 2, which rose to Number Two on the RS 200 thanks to 47 million streams.

Otherwise, the Top 10 of the Artists 500 stayed more or less the same. DaBaby, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert occupied Numbers Three through Four, with 73.4 million, 73.2 million and 67.6 million song streams, respectively. Below them was YoungBoy Never Broke Again (67.2 million), the Weeknd (61.4 million), Juice WRLD (60 million) and Future (58.2 million).