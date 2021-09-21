 RS Charts: Drake Tops Artists 500 as Baby Keem, Kacey Musgraves Rise - Rolling Stone
Drake Cruises to Another Week At Number One on the Artists 500 Chart

Baby Keem and Kacey Musgraves hit new peaks as Ed Sheeran returns to the Top 20

Drake easily secured a record-extending 33rd week atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of September 10th through the 16th.

Still riding high off the release of his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, Drake pulled in 396.1 million song streams, the fourth highest weekly stream count the chart has ever seen. And not only did Certified Lover Boy notch a second straight week on the Top 200 Albums chart, picking up 286.5 million song streams, “Way 2 Sexy,” was Number One again on the Top 100 Songs chart with 35 million streams.

Top Artists

The week of September 10, 2021
1

Drake

Song Streams 396.1M
2

Kanye West

Song Streams 158.7M
3

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Song Streams 89.6M
4

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 85.5M
5

Doja Cat

Song Streams 79.7M

The biggest changes in the chart this week, however, happened outside the Top 10. Baby Keem soared up the chart, hitting a new peak of Number 14 with 56.1 million song streams following the arrival of his new album, The Melodic Blue (the rapper’s previously peak was Number 165). Baby Keem also gave a bit of a boost to Kendrick Lamar, who features on two Melodic Blue songs, and rose to a new peak of Number 26 with 47.6 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Kacey Musgraves, whose new record, Star-Crossed, bowed at Number Two on the RS200 also rose up Artists chart, reaching a new peak at Number 28 with 46.5 million song streams (this is also Musgraves’ first time in the Top 50). And Ed Sheeran re-entered the Top 20 for the first time since November 2019, hitting Number 19 with 53.8 million song streams as his latest single, “Shivers,” bowed at Number 18 on the RS100. 

Elsewhere on the chart, Aaliyah reached a new peak of Number 133 as more of her music finally arrived on streaming services, and following the release of his new album, Up 2 Më, the Portland rapper Yeat made his Artists 500 debut at Number 296. Another artist making her Artists 500 debut this week was Chloe, who clocked in at Number 335 following the arrival of her single, “Have Mercy.”

