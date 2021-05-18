 RS Charts: Drake Number One on Artists 500 as J. Cole Rises - Rolling Stone
Drake Still Number One on Artists 500 as J. Cole Cracks Top 10

P!nk hits new peak and Isaiah Rashad debuts on the chart

Republic Records*

Drake held on at Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, while J. Cole cracked the Top 10 for the first time.

Drake pulled in 128.1 million song streams for the week of May 7th through May 13th, while Taylor Swift once again landed right behind him at Number Two, with 106 million streams. MoneyBagg Yo fell at Number Three with 93.9 million streams and Juice WRLD landed at Four with 86.9 million streams.

Coming in at Number Five this week, though, was J. Cole, who notched 85.1 million song streams as he reached a new peak on the RS500. The last time the rapper was in the Top 20 was last August, and his rise was spurred by his new single, “Interlude,” which debuted at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart garnering 23 million streams. J. Cole will likely have a solid shot at the Number One spot on the RS500 next week, when his new album, The Off-Season, officially enters the charts.

Top Artists

The week of May 7, 2021
1

Drake

Song Streams 128.1M
2

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 106M
3

MoneyBagg Yo

Song Streams 93.9M
4

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 86.9M
5

J. Cole

Song Streams 85.1M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Several other musicians reached new heights on the Artists 500 chart this week as well: P!nk cracked the Top 100 for the first time, rising to Number 99 with 21 million streams following the release of her new single, “All I Know So Far.” Bebe Rexha rose to Number 142 with 16.6 million streams, while indie favorite Mitski broke the Top 200 for the first time as she rose to Number 178.

Elsewhere, Isaiah Rashad made his Artists 500 chart debut at Number 407 with 7.3 million streams. The rapper is gearing up for the release of his first album in five years, The House Is Burning, which is set to arrive in June. The pop outfit Lovejoy also bowed on the Artists 500 chart at Number 498, picking up 6.2 million song streams as their new EP, Are You Alright?, premised at Number 200 on the RS200.

