 RS Charts: Drake Fends Off DJ Khaled on the Artists 500 Chart - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sleater-Kinney Return With New Single 'Worry With You'
Home Music Music News

Drake Back On Top of the Artists 500 Chart Once Again

DJ Khaled rises to Number Three, while Billie Eilish and Thomas Rhett both get boosts

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
drake charts

Republic Records*

Drake once again returned to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart.

The rapper notched his 24th non-consecutive week at Number One by pulling in 130.3 million song streams for the week of April 30th though May 6th. In the scheme of all things Drake, that total is a fairly average one (he pulled in 133.1 million last week when he landed at Number Two), as he had no new releases to boost his numbers, but also no real challenges to his streaming dominance.

The closest thing to an Artists 500 disrupter this week was DJ Khaled, but he only notched 102 million song streams to land at Number Three, also behind Taylor Swift at Two with 108.5 million song streams. Khaled’s rise was prompted by the arrival of his new album, Khaled Khaled, which did debut at Number One on the Top 200 albums chart, accumulating 88.2 million song streams to help it move 87,600 album-equivalent units.

Related Stories

RS Charts: DJ Khaled Takes Number One With Star-Studded 'Khaled Khaled'
RS Charts: Polo G Holds Number One as Billie Eilish Debuts

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

Top Artists

The week of April 30, 2021
1

Drake

Song Streams 130.3M
2

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 108.5M
3

DJ Khaled

Song Streams 102M
4

MoneyBagg Yo

Song Streams 101.9M
5

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 87.6M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, Billie Eilish jumped from Number 26 to Number 12, pulling in 68.3 million song streams as her new single, “Your Power,” debuted at Number Four on the Top 100 Songs chart with 17.8 million streams. Country star Thomas Rhett got a major boost this week, jumping from Number 71 to Number 36 with 37.3 million streams as his new album, Country Again, bowed at Number Eight on the RS200 with 18.6 million streams to help it move 29,300 album-equivalent units.

Further down the chart, budding Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl in Red hit a new peak of 165 with 14.7 million streams as her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, landed at Number 86 on the RS200 with nine million streams. North Carolina rapper Morray also leveled up, landing at Number 202 with 12.5 million song streams following the release of Street Sermons, and the gospel collective Maverick City Music hit Number 259 with 10.4 million streams following the arrival of Old Church Basement.

In This Article: Drake, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.