Drake Back On Top of the Artists 500 Chart Once Again

Drake once again returned to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart.

The rapper notched his 24th non-consecutive week at Number One by pulling in 130.3 million song streams for the week of April 30th though May 6th. In the scheme of all things Drake, that total is a fairly average one (he pulled in 133.1 million last week when he landed at Number Two), as he had no new releases to boost his numbers, but also no real challenges to his streaming dominance.

The closest thing to an Artists 500 disrupter this week was DJ Khaled, but he only notched 102 million song streams to land at Number Three, also behind Taylor Swift at Two with 108.5 million song streams. Khaled’s rise was prompted by the arrival of his new album, Khaled Khaled, which did debut at Number One on the Top 200 albums chart, accumulating 88.2 million song streams to help it move 87,600 album-equivalent units.

Top Artists The week of April 30, 2021 1 Drake Song Streams 130.3M Song Streams 130.3M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 325 Peak Position 1 2 Taylor Swift Song Streams 108.5M Song Streams 108.5M Top Song Mr. Perfectly Fine Taylor’s Version Weeks on Chart 318 Peak Position 1 3 DJ Khaled Song Streams 102M Song Streams 102M Top Song Every Chance I Get Weeks on Chart 329 Peak Position 1 4 MoneyBagg Yo Song Streams 101.9M Song Streams 101.9M Top Song Time Today Weeks on Chart 203 Peak Position 2 5 Juice Wrld Song Streams 87.6M Song Streams 87.6M Top Song Lucid Dreams Weeks on Chart 149 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, Billie Eilish jumped from Number 26 to Number 12, pulling in 68.3 million song streams as her new single, “Your Power,” debuted at Number Four on the Top 100 Songs chart with 17.8 million streams. Country star Thomas Rhett got a major boost this week, jumping from Number 71 to Number 36 with 37.3 million streams as his new album, Country Again, bowed at Number Eight on the RS200 with 18.6 million streams to help it move 29,300 album-equivalent units.

Further down the chart, budding Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl in Red hit a new peak of 165 with 14.7 million streams as her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, landed at Number 86 on the RS200 with nine million streams. North Carolina rapper Morray also leveled up, landing at Number 202 with 12.5 million song streams following the release of Street Sermons, and the gospel collective Maverick City Music hit Number 259 with 10.4 million streams following the arrival of Old Church Basement.