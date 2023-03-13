Drake Announces First North American Arena Tour in Five Years ‘It’s All a Blur’
Drake is coming. The rapper has announced the 28-date It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, his first stretch of shows in North America since the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour hit arenas in 2018.
The It’s All a Blur tour will kick off in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 16 and extend through Sept. 5 with a final show in Glendale, Arizona. Drake will make stops in Nashville, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York, Brooklyn, Montreal, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more.
General sale for the tour begins Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Drake Related. Cash App Card customers can access an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, 10 p.m. local time by “using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card,” the company announced.
The tour announcement follows the reveal of J.Cole’s 2023 Dreamville Festival lineup, which features Drake as a headliner. Since his last tour, Drake has released two mixtapes – Care Package and Dark Lane Demo Tapes – and three studio albums, including 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, the 21 Savage-assisted Her Loss, and his dance music opus Honestly, Nevermind.
Drake 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour Dates
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
