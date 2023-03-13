Drake Announces First North American Arena Tour in Five Years ‘It’s All a Blur’

Drake is coming. The rapper has announced the 28-date It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, his first stretch of shows in North America since the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour hit arenas in 2018.

The It’s All a Blur tour will kick off in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 16 and extend through Sept. 5 with a final show in Glendale, Arizona. Drake will make stops in Nashville, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York, Brooklyn, Montreal, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more.

General sale for the tour begins Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Drake Related. Cash App Card customers can access an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, 10 p.m. local time by “using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card,” the company announced.

The tour announcement follows the reveal of J.Cole’s 2023 Dreamville Festival lineup, which features Drake as a headliner. Since his last tour, Drake has released two mixtapes – Care Package and Dark Lane Demo Tapes – and three studio albums, including 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, the 21 Savage-assisted Her Loss, and his dance music opus Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour Dates

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena