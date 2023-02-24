Drake and 21 Savage’s Yacht Gets Robbed by a Crew of Seductive Villains in ‘Spin Bout U’ Video

Drake and 21 Savage get played by some seductive villains — I guess they’re technically pirates? — in the rap duo’s new music video. On Friday, Drake and 21 Savage released the film-like visual for “Spin Bout U,” a standout from their joint 2022 album, Her Loss.

The Dave Meyers-directed video follows the rappers chilling on a private yacht before the two notice a girl drowning in the ocean. After bringing her onboard, the woman seduces Drake (and blows some sleeping drugs in his face) as her fellow pirates get on board to rob the two.

The video sees the women stealing their jewelry and weapons and vandalizing the yacht as the musicians try to escape from them. “Jealous-ass hoes, yeah/And I know what I said ’bout bein’ in Vogue,” raps Drake on the floor in one scene. “But just like that R&B group from the ’90s/Girl, one call, I’ll get you in Vogue/One call, you in runway shows/One call, I’m sittin’ front row.”

The video ends with the women blowing up the yacht and running (or should we say boating?) away with their jewelry and luxury belongings in a mini boat.

“Spin Bout U” was featured on Her Loss, which included songs like “Rick Flex, “Major Distribution,” “Pussy and Millions” with Travis Scot, and “On BS.” The new video also comes a month after Drake performed an intimate show at the Apollo in New York City.

“With a max capacity of around 1,500, the show felt like the big-budget stadium productions artists like Drake are accustomed to, except on an actual human scale,” read a Rolling Stone review of the show. “For an artist whose career relies on sincerity, it was a blessing.”