Drake and 21 Savage Push Back ‘Her Loss’ Release Date After Producer Contracts Covid

One more week has been added to the countdown for Her Loss, the collaborative record from Drake and 21 Savage that was scheduled to arrive this Friday, Oct. 28. The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to share that the album will now be released on Nov. 4 after his powerhouse producer and engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracted Covid-19.

“Our brother [Shebib] got Covid in the middle of mixing and mastering the crack,” Drake wrote in an Instagram Story. “He’s resting up and we are dropping November 4th.”

Drake and 21 Savage announced the record earlier this week after sharing the music video for their latest collaboration, “Jimmy Cooks,” which appeared as one of the only true hip-hop songs on the former’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, shared earlier this year.

Shebib, who has been working with Drake since 2005, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 22 years old, a condition which significantly raises the risk of health complications if Covid-19 is contracted. The now 39-year-old previously said he only began receiving adequate treatment in the last two years for the autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system of the body, interrupting information on its way from the brain to the rest of the body. During an MS flare, much of his bodily functions – including his eyes, ears, nose, fingers, and toes – could stop working at any time.

“I make a lot of sacrifices for my MS, but I’ve been managing them and dealing with them for 10 years,” Shebib told Rolling Stone in 2020. “Those are my issues, not anyone else’s. And I don’t burden anybody with those.”

“Right now, my family is Drake, and that’s been my family for a long time. What’s scary is that the shit’s all happened so fast. That’s what’s scary. This is a progression of all of our lives. I don’t think Drake thought he’d be rapping in his 30s,” he said, adding: “I know that phase is at the door, and that my true happiness is probably over there somewhere. I’m happy now, but I’m still busy. I’m still working. I haven’t let go and said, ‘Okay, let’s enjoy all the fruits of our labor.’ At some point, I need to stop and enjoy the fruits, but I’m not prepared to do that yet.”