Drake, 21 Savage Are ‘Privileged Rappers’ Inside a Block of Gold in Faux ‘Colors’ Performance Video

Drake and 21 Savage are continuing their spoofy Her Loss album promo with the release of a performance video for “Privileged Rappers,” pretending the clip was filmed for Colors x Studios.

The duo released a performance video on Instagram and YouTube on Monday that captures the stars giving a rendition of Track 5 from their new album from inside a shiny, golden room, seemingly deciding that gold is 21 and Champagne Papi’s color.

In the video, the two rappers walk up to a microphone as Drake — in a khaki coat and cornrows — opens the song as 21 Savage bobs his head before joining for his verse.

“Yeah, let’s have sex in the bank, tеll ’em to open the safе/I hate a privileged rapper who don’t even know what it take,” raps Drake on the chorus. “The diamonds, they hit like a rainbow, that’s ’cause the necklace a Frank.”

“Wait…hold up,” commented Colors X Studios’ official account on the post. The platform, known for being a “stage for non-ordinary expression,” most recently featured artist Asiahn who sang “When It Comes to You.”

The new video comes two days after the rappers trolled fans with a faux Saturday Night Live performance of their song “On BS” — and even got Michael B. Jordan to introduce them.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your musical guests this evening, Drake and 21 Savage, performing a song off one of the most relatable albums of all time, Her Loss,” Jordan said in his too-flowery-to-be-real SNL introduction.

The fake “Colors” performance follows them making fake Vogue magazines, releasing a fake preview of an NPR Tiny Desk performance, spoofing GQ‘s “What’s In My Bag,” and faking a Howard Stern interview.

The performance video comes several hours after Drake postponed his show at the Apollo to attend Takeoff’s funeral. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” Drake wrote in an Instagram Story. “We have added a second date for the fans.”