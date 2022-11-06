fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'ON BS'

Watch Drake and 21 Savage Stage Fake ‘SNL’ Performance With Help From Michael B. Jordan

Rappers continue their viral, troll-happy press run with phony musical guest spot that definitely wasn't 'Live From New York'
@champagnepapi

Drake and 21 Savage continued the troll-happy viral press run for their collaborative LP Her Loss Saturday with a faux SNL performance for “On BS,” complete with an introduction from actor Michael B. Jordan.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your musical guests this evening, Drake and 21 Savage, performing a song off one of the relatable albums of all time, Her Loss,” Jordan said in his too-flowery-to-be-real SNL introduction.

Drake shared the SNL spoof on Instagram at roughly the same time that Steve Lacy, the actual musical guest for Saturday’s episode, was taking the stage on NBC.

In lieu of doing actual press, Drake and 21 Savage have instead delivered an impeccably detailed series of stunts that mimic what a 2022 promotional tour would look like: In addition to printing their own Vogue magazines, they released a fake preview of a Tiny Desk performance, a spoof of GQ’s “What’s In My Bag” segment with 21 Savage, and clips of a mock Howard Stern interview, complete with an overdub of Stern’s voice.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies at 34

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums

All Eyes Are on Elizabeth Hurley As She Turns Heads in This Plunging & Curve-Hugging White Satin Jumpsuit

Just Before Split From Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Quietly Bought a Florida House

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad