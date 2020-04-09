Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Heading to All Streaming Services on 4/20

After years of Apple Music exclusivity, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic will finally head to all streaming services this April 20th — or the unofficial marijuana holiday 4/20.

Following Dr. Dre’s $3 billion dollar partnership with Apple, the rapper/producer’s 1992 landmark G-funk LP resided only on Beats Music and then Apple Music for the past half-decade. However, Entertainment One (eOne), which now houses the Death Row Records catalog, announced Thursday that streaming services like Spotify and Tidal will now share The Chronic beginning 4/20.

“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related — where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” eOne’s Chris Taylor said in a statement. “Working with the Death Row catalog is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

The Chronic was recently among the 25 “aural treasures worthy of preservation because of their cultural, historical and aesthetic importance” that made up the Library of Congress’ 2020 class of inductees into the National Recording Registry. The album is second to feature Dr. Dre in the National Recording Registry, following the induction of N.W.A.’s Straight Outta Compton.