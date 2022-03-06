 Despite 'False Reports,' Dr. Dre Stills Owns 'The Chronic' - Rolling Stone
Dr. Dre Stills Owns ‘The Chronic’ Despite ‘False Reports’ of Death Row Ownership

Rapper-producer’s lawyer clarifies that, despite Snoop Dogg’s comments, Dre and not Death Row control 1992 LP’s masters

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

Getty Images

Following Snoop Dogg’s acquisition of Death Row Records, and “false reports” regarding ownership of The Chronic, Dr. Dre still owns “100%” of the G-funk classic, his lawyer told Rolling Stone.

While it was initially reported that the masters of Death Row classics like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic and Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez on Me were not included when Snoop Dogg purchased the legendary West Coast label, comments that the rapper made in a recent Tidal interview suggested that he was in possession of The Chronic as part of the deal.

“As far as 2Pac’s masters, 2Pac’s masters came back to him last year. But I got a great relationship with his estate, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out…to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row,” Snoop Dogg said. “Same with Dr. Dre and The Chronic. I got The Chronic album.”

Snoop Dogg’s comments were construed online as he did acquire the 1992 LP as part of the Death Row deal; however, in a statement, Dr. Dre’s attorney reiterated that the producer-rapper retains total control of The Chronic.

“There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic. Dr. Dre owns 100% of The Chronic,” Dre’s lawyer Howard King told Rolling Stone.

While The Chronic remains in Dre’s possession, Snoop Dogg did list off the impressive catalog of LPs we gained when he purchased Death Row, including many of his own standouts: Doggystyle and Tha Doggfather, Tha Dogg Pound’s Dogg Food, the Above The Rim and Murder Was The Case soundtracks, and Dr. Dre’s 1992 single “Deep Cover,” which marked Snoop Dogg’s Death Row debut. “I got all those records,” Snoop Dogg said (via NME). 

Before revisiting all those classics, however, Snoop is utilizing the Death Row brand to push a mixtape on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

In This Article: Death Row Records, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

