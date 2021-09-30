Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J Blige Set for Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show

The NFL has announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige will perform together for the first time during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on February 13th, 2022.

With Super Bowl LVI set for Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium — the first Los Angeles-area Super Bowl in 30 years — this 2022 halftime show focuses on West Coast hip-hop, with Los Angeles legends Snoop Dogg (Long Beach) and Compton’s Dr. Dre and Lamar each taking the Super Bowl stage for the first time. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will once again serve as one of the producers of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Earlier this year, Snoop lobbied the NFL for a G-Funk halftime show, saying in an interview, “Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision. It’s I’m available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have. It’s just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger.”

Joining the California trio are Dre’s longtime collaborator Eminem and Mary J. Blige, whose hit 2001 single “Family Affair” was produced by Dre.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Jay-Z added in a statement, “On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

In addition to the halftime show, Pepsi and the NFL will launch Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall; the high school is based on the USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, and will offer a unique educational model focused on integrated design, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Roc Nation began co-producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020 with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlining SBLIV in Miami, a performance that also featured Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The Weeknd headlined Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida earlier this year.