Watch Dr. Dre, Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

Dr. Dre paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the 2020 NBA All-Star game with a short segment that reflected on the player’s storied career. The clip features many of Bryant’s on-court successes, with the rapper remixing them together into a dynamic, memorable memorial.

The video, which clocks in at a little over two minutes, includes many of Bryant’s notable moments, from his start as an 18-year-old player to father of an up-and-coming basketball star in his daughter Gianna. The remix includes samples of “We Will Rock You” and “California Love.”

The All-Star game, held in Chicago, also featured a tribute to Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash, by Jennifer Hudson. Hudson opened the evening with a performance of “All We Know (We May Meet Again)” while images of Bryant and Gianna played on the screen behind her.

Common’s spoken-word performance followed Hudson’s and included a freestyle about Bryant’s talents later in the game. “He used his game to touch the world’s soul,” Common intoned. “A king named Kobe Bryant who wore purple and gold.”

Chance the Rapper used his half-time performance to honor Bryant and his daughter, as well. During his set, Chance was joined by Lil Wayne for “No Problem” and Quavo and DJ Khaled for “I’m the One.” He also performed a cover of Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam.”

A public memorial for Bryant, Gianna and the seven other victims of the January 26th helicopter crash will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, “the House That Kobe Built,” on February 24th. The Los Angeles Times confirmed that the date of the public memorial combines the jersey numbers worn by Gianna (2) and Kobe (24).