Dr. Dre: ‘I Will Be Out of the Hospital and Back Home Soon’

Following reports that he was hospitalized in Los Angeles, Dr. Dre issued an optimistic statement saying he would be “back home soon.”

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well-wishes,” the hip-hop mogul said in a statement via his lawyer. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Rolling Stone has confirmed that the rapper-producer, whose real name is Andre Young, was recovering from a brain aneurysm at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center. TMZ was the first to report Young’s hospitalization.

As the news broke Tuesday evening, friends, including Ice Cube, sent their well wishes to the producer. “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” Ice Cube wrote on Twitter along with sharing a photo of them together when Ice Cube was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

“Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & strength over his mind & body,” Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter, while LL Cool J added, “Dre is recovering nicely.”

During the summer, Young teamed up with Kanye West to mix “Wash Us in the Blood,” while he’s also listed as a producer for the rapper’s upcoming God’s Country album, which has been renamed after his late mother, Donda.