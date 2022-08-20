Dr. Dre Details Brain Aneurysm Scare: ‘They Thought I Was Outta Here’

Dr. Dre thought he was going to die after he suffered a brain aneurysm last January. In an interview on the “Workout the Doubt” podcast, the rapper revealed to host Dolvett Quince that his condition was so bad that doctors actually invited his family in to say goodbye.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he remembered. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

Dre spent a full two weeks in the ICU, where it was touch and go the entire time. “Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests,” he recounted. “Basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that shit.”

Before the rapper was finally discharged, he confirmed his condition to fans, issuing an optimistic statement saying he would be “back home soon.”

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well-wishes,” the hip-hop mogul said in a statement via his lawyer. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Dre spoke about the Marvin Gaye biopic he is producing. The film, expected out in 2023, is being directed by Allen Hughes based on a script from Marcus Gardley. The rapper confirmed he has been working on the project for the past several years and secured the rights to Gaye’s music, which will appear in the film.

“I think this is the next big thing for me, the Marvin Gaye movie,” Dre said. “That’s gonna go fucking nuts.”