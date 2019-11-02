 Dr. Dre to Receive Honor During 2020 Grammys Week – Rolling Stone
Dr. Dre to Receive Honor During 2020 Grammys Week

Groundbreaking producer to receive tribute at the 13th Annual Producers & Engineers Wing Grammys Week Celebration

Dr DreSnoop Dogg Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Nov 2018

Dr. Dre will receive a tribute from the 13th Annual Producers & Engineers Wing at 2020 Grammys Week.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Grammy-winning producer Dr. Dre is set to be honored at the Recording Academy’s 13th annual Producers & Engineers Wing during 2020 Grammys Week.

The kick-off event for Grammys Week, which is set to take place Jan. 22nd, will be held at the Village studios in West Los Angeles and “will pay tribute to the artistic achievements and innovations of Dre,” the Grammys announced.

Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy described Dr. Dre as “an influential force in music.” “Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre. His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music,” she said in a statement.

Throughout Dre’s career, he’s worked with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Tupac Shakur. In recent years, he’s worked with Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak.

Compton, Dre’s most recent album, was released in 2015. While he revealed last year that he was working on new material for his long-awaited third solo LP Detox, no music for it has been released thus far.

While the event will pay tribute to Dre’s legacy, it will also celebrate the creativity and achievements of the Producers & Engineers Wing, which has more than 6,400 professional members.

During 2019 Grammy Week, eight-time Grammy winner Willie Nelson received the same honor as Dre. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 and will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

