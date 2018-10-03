See Doyle Bramhall II’s Video for Eric Clapton-Featuring Song ‘Everything You Need’

Doyle Bramhall II has unveiled his new video for “Everything You Need,” the Eric Clapton-featuring track off the guitarist’s upcoming LP Shades. Bramhall II, the son of renowned Texas musician Doyle Bramhall, has long collaborated with Clapton on the guitar god’s albums, from 2000’s Riding With the King to 2013’s Old Sock.

“Recording this song and making this video was an adventure, for sure. I started writing this song in the northeast corner of Poland on a European tour last year and recorded it in Brooklyn, NY a few months later,” Bramhall II said of “Everything You Need” in a statement.

“When I first heard it back after recording it, I immediately thought it would be something Eric would dig and asked him if he would be interested in playing on it. He said if I could come to him he could do it. So I got on the first flight and we recorded his part. I then took it home to finish.”

The video finds Bramhall II and his band recording the Shades track in the studio; Clapton himself does not appear in the visual, which does feature a cameo by James Gadson, one-time drummer for Bill Withers and Herbie Hancock.

“When it was ready, I asked Abe Rounds and Chris Bruce from Meshell Ndegeocello’s band to be the band for the video and then called legendary drummer James Gadson to make a cameo appearance since he had been in the last video,” Bramhall II added. “He was cool enough to indulge me. It was definitely a fun ride making this song and video.”

Shades, due out October 5th, also features contributions by Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Greyhounds and Autolux/Jack White drummer Carla Azar.