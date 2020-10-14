Downtown Boys Drop ‘L’Internationale’ Video From ‘Miss Marx’ Film

Downtown Boys have released a video for “L’Internationale,” their cover of the communist anthem from the Italian film Miss Marx.

The film is a biopic about Karl Marx’s daughter, Eleanor Marx (played by Romola Garai), and features outtakes from the film — raucous, fuzzed-out guitar riffs and Victoria Ruiz’s vocals accompanying the scenes.

“This year, we saw people throughout the globe come together amidst the pain of and struggle against police brutality and the loss of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd,” the band said in a statement. “We have lost over 200,000 people in our country from a global pandemic exacerbated by greed. And, throughout this all, we have seen people collectively fight back. We hope this video is a reminder of the vessel that brings us together to scream, shout, cry, or rest.”

“Miss Marx would rally women socialists against patriarchy and global capital, and this video shows outtakes of Miss Marx and her comrades singing,” they added. “The upcoming election and these continuing moments of collective power need to be vessels for our voices. In the spirit of Eleanor Marx and the current moment, please, please go anywhere you can to sign up to vote or support others in voting, both by the ballot box in a few weeks and by all the ways we see people picking the side of freedom.”

Downtown Boys released their last album, Cost of Living, in 2017. Miss Marx premiered last month at the Venice International Film Festival.