 Doves Return With First Album in 11 Years, 'The Universal Want' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Can Facebook Be Fixed? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Doves Return With First Album in 11 Years, ‘The Universal Want’

U.K. trio shares new single “Prisoners” following decade-long hiatus

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

U.K. rock trio Doves will return from their decade-long hiatus on September 11th with a new album titled The Universal Want, the band’s first LP since 2009’s Kingdoms of Rust.

Doves’ Jimi Goodwin and brothers Andy and Jez Williams shared “Prisoners” from their upcoming album on Thursday. “It’s about continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you eventually get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for,” Andy Williams said of “Prisoners” in a statement.

The Universal Want also features opening track “Carousels,” which the band released in June to trumpet their reunion and return to new music; the trio previously reformed in the summer of 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut 1999 LP Lost Souls with a U.K. tour.

Jez Williams added of The Universal Want, their fifth studio album: “It’s definitely got the stamp of ‘the time’ all over it. Everything on the album is an echo. It’s an echo of what we were going through at the time. Getting back together, the Royal Albert Hall and everything else.”

The Universal Want Tracklist

  1. Carousels
  2. I Will Not Hide
  3. Broken Eyes
  4. For Tomorrow
  5. Cathedrals of the Mind
  6. Prisoners
  7. Cycle of Hurt
  8. Mother Silver Lake
  9. Universal Want
  10. Forest House

In This Article: Doves

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.