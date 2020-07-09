Doves Return With First Album in 11 Years, ‘The Universal Want’

U.K. rock trio Doves will return from their decade-long hiatus on September 11th with a new album titled The Universal Want, the band’s first LP since 2009’s Kingdoms of Rust.

Doves’ Jimi Goodwin and brothers Andy and Jez Williams shared “Prisoners” from their upcoming album on Thursday. “It’s about continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you eventually get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for,” Andy Williams said of “Prisoners” in a statement.

The Universal Want also features opening track “Carousels,” which the band released in June to trumpet their reunion and return to new music; the trio previously reformed in the summer of 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut 1999 LP Lost Souls with a U.K. tour.

Jez Williams added of The Universal Want, their fifth studio album: “It’s definitely got the stamp of ‘the time’ all over it. Everything on the album is an echo. It’s an echo of what we were going through at the time. Getting back together, the Royal Albert Hall and everything else.”

The Universal Want Tracklist