Dove Cameron’s ‘Out of Touch’ Video Marks a ‘Big Step’ Toward Finding Her Sound

Dove Cameron is out with “Out of Touch,” her fourth new song this year and the first she recorded for this slate of tracks.

Above a mellow, mid-tempo guitar riff, Cameron sings about recovering from a tiff with her lover and how she hopes to reconcile. She wants this person to keep being honest with her, even when she doesn’t handle it well. “You don’t run away when I’m acting ugly,” she delivers on the second verse. “No, you never sugarcoat and that’s why you’re the greatest.” The video features a single shot of Cameron, who sings directly to the camera while stripping off a red jacket.

“I am so stoked to finally release ‘Out of Touch,” Cameron wrote in a statement. “It was the very first track I recorded at the start of this new music era, and still one of my favorites that I have done so far. It’s a big step toward finding my sound as a new artist.”

Cameron launched her pop career in September with the songs “Waste” and “Bloodshot.” She had previously released music with her Disney projects like Liv and Maddie and Descendants. “I do get the sense that I can feel a little bit far away from even my fans I have now, and I don’t know if that’s because of a highly glossy image,” she told Rolling Stone upon her new music being released. “I do think this music opens up more of who I really am.”