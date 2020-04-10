Dove Cameron Is ‘Beautiful and Talking Shit’ on ‘Remember Me’

Dove Cameron paints a detailed picture of how she wants to be remembered on new track “Remember Me.” She debuted the song during the World Heath Organization’s #TogetherAtHome concert series last week.

Cameron prepares herself for the worst in a relationship by celebrating current moments of happiness on “Remember Me.” On the chorus she sings, “Please remember me like this/Beautiful and talking shit/’Cause things get ugly way too quick/And right now we’re just so perfect/So please remember me just like this.” She is joined by rapper Bia who adds that she “[plays] no games with [her] legacy.” Cameron worked with duo the Futuristics (Selena Gomez, Bebe Rexha) on the song.

Cameron re-launched her music career last fall with songs “Waste” and “Bloodshot.” She had just closed a chapter in her career with the final film in Disney’s Descendants trilogy in which she played the fictionalized daughter of the villain Maleficent. She also played Cher in the off-Broadway musical adaptation of the classic Nineties film Clueless.