Disney Star Dove Cameron Launches Music Career With Solitary ‘Waste’ Video

Longtime Disney star Dove Cameron is officially launching her music career with a pair of new songs after signing with Columbia’s Disruptor Records last year.

Cameron is alone for the “Waste” video, singing directly to the camera for the black-and-white visual. The Nineties-tinged pop song has Cameron singing about an intoxicating love affair, claiming that she wants to “waste all my love on you.”

“‘Waste’ has always felt extremely special to me,” she tells Rolling Stone. “It was always the one that grabbed me the most. It’s probably the weirdest one; the production is definitely strange. I love that it’s a love song without being a really melty, drippy.”

The darker synth-pop tune “Bloodshot” eyes tells a different story: the singer has seeming endured a break-up and can’t sleep anymore following the split. “And my friends say I’m losing my mind/And my parents check in all the time,” she sings on the chorus. “But it’s harder to see you’re not mine/With my bloodshot eyes bloodshot eyes.”

As for “Bloodshot,” she liked how “universal” the feeling in the song is, especially since the lyrics can be interpreted as more than just a romantic separation. “I tend to really hate a break-up song,” she admits to RS. “‘Bloodshot’ is focused on the own personal feelings of the narrator.”

Cameron previewed her new music earlier this week with a handwritten note posted on her Instagram. “Wanna start by saying that I know it’s been 6 years that I’ve been promising music,” she began. “It’s been the strangest, most varied/twisted journey to get to this point, but I’m so glad that it was. Every time I tried in the past, it was never quite right and always a compromise of some kind.”

Cameron also assured fans that music will now be her main focus and that she will begin to more regularly release songs in the coming months. The announcement follows the end of a chapter for Cameron: she recently appeared in the third and final installment of Disney’s Descendants trilogy where she played the fictionalized daughter of the villain Maleficent. Last year, she made her off-Broadway debut in the musical adaptation of Clueless.