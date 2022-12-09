Dove Cameron Reimagines Edwyn Collins‘ ’Girl Like You’ on New Single

What if Dove Cameron was one of Charlie’s Angels? On Friday, Cameron released her song “Girl Like Me,” an electric guitar-backed twist on the 1994 Edwyn Collins “Girl Like You” featured in the Nineties film.

“I grew up listening to the original by Edwyn Collins, and it’s been one of my favorite songs since as long as I can remember,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to cover it for age. Then one day, we had the idea to gender flip it, or rather, write an empowering response to the original.”

What came out of that studio session with Evan Blair was “a slightly more synthy club future-leaning point of view.”

Cameron added, “This song is what I would want playing behind me in a slow-motion fight scene in the action film of my dreams.”

The mysterious song, which she has been teasing on TikTok, follows the release of singles “Bad Idea,” “Breakfast,” and chart-topping “Boyfriend” earlier this year.

“When I saw that scene in Charlie’s Angels, when she’s laying in front of a fire, and you find out that she’s a villain and it’s playing ‘A Girl Like You,’ I was arrested. I was nailed to the floor as a 7-year-old, and I’ve always loved it,” she told People. “And one day, we just had this idea. I was like, ‘Oh my god, it would be so fun to cover on tour.’ And we were like, ‘What if we just flip the narrative?'”

Cameron recently performed “Boyfriend” at the American Music Awards and was named the New Artist of the Year.

“You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music,” she said while accepting her award. “On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is.”