 The Doors Get Their Own Comic for 'Morrison Hotel' 50th Anniversary - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next 'We Should Be Able to Work in Any Genre Regardless of Our Race' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Doors Get Their Own Comic for ‘Morrison Hotel’ 50th Anniversary

“I think the songs don’t just lend themselves to the medium, they actually cry out to be comics,” author Leah Moore says

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Doors pose for an undated publicity photo. From left; John Densmore, Robbie Krieger, Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison. Morrison died in 1971 at age 27. A four-CD boxed set of Doors material has been released, breaking sales records for boxed sets this year in its first week of release, according to Electra RecordsTHE DOORS, USA

Leah Moore will write the history of the Doors in comic book form in honor of the 50th anniversary of 1970's 'Morrison Hotel.'

AP Images/Shutterstock

Like many younger fans of the Doors, Leah Moore was intoxicated by their aura, their mystery, when she was a teen. The comics writer recalls being introduced to the band via 1987’s The Lost Boys, particularly the Jim Morrison poster the vampire teens kept in their cave. Then, in 1992, she convinced her physics teachers to take her class to visit Morrison’s grave during a class jaunt to Paris.

“It was pouring with rain, absolutely battering it down, and there was us, a really unpromising gang of nerdy 13- or 14-year-old kids in raincoats, but standing there at his grave felt monumental, truly epic,” she tells Rolling Stone. “All the flowers, and the incense sticks, and the graffiti.”

Z2 Comics

Now, Moore is tasked with writing her favorite band’s history in comic book form in honor of the 50th anniversary of 1970’s Morrison Hotel. Due out October 13, the Z2 Comics graphic novel will cover the album itself and the era that preceded it: the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights movement, the moon landing, the Charles Manson murders, the gigs the band played, the times they were arrested and the iconic musicians they met. According to Moore, John Lennon will make a cameo.

Related

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Robby Krieger performs at City National Grove of Anaheim on January 24, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)
The Doors' Robby Krieger Preps First Solo Album in 10 Years
Watch Miley Cyrus Cover 'Roadhouse Blues' With the Doors' Robby Krieger

Related

100; Greatest; Bob Dylan; Songs; Rolling Stone; List; Music
100 Greatest Bob Dylan Songs
'A Charlie Brown Christmas': The Making of a Classic Soundtrack

“I have loosely tied the stories to the tracks on the album, but also I am filling them with everything I can that puts you in that mindset, into that moment, where the album was made,” Moore says. “I mean, obviously you could write a whole book for each track, but I wanted the stories to just immerse you in one place.”

Moore — daughter of Watchman writer Alan Moore — will also be working on the story with the surviving members of the band, Robby Krieger and John Densmore. “If I’m honest with you, the idea of meeting those guys blows my mind,” she says. “They’re incredible, legendary people and artists, so just walking up and saying hi…yeah, I’m not sure that’s even sunk in as a possibility. I know if it happens I’m likely to gibber about being 14 in the rain in a cagoule and that’s so not cool.”

An array of artists will lend their talents to the visual aspect of the book, with the cover drawn by Chris Hunt.

“The Doors have so much theatre, and swagger and storytelling, they’re a totally natural fit for a comic,” Moore says. “The lyrics they wrote, and the energy they played with — I think the songs don’t just lend themselves to the medium, they actually cry out to be comics.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: The Doors

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.