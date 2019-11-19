The Doobie Brothers Unite With Michael McDonald for 50th Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers will unite with former frontman Michael McDonald for a 2020 North American tour celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary.

Singer-guitarists Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, singer-keyboardist McDonald, and multi-instrumentalist John McFee will tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years during the trek, which kicks off June 9th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concludes October 10th in Houston, Texas.

The Doobie Brothers announced the 30-date jaunt while closing out their November 18th concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which featured full-LP performances of 1972’s Toulouse Street and 1973’s The Captain and Me. McDonald came out during the encore for a surprise version of their single “Takin’ It to the Streets,” the title track of their 1976 album, the first with McDonald in the lineup.

Following a performance of their sing-along jam “Black Water,” Simmons teed up McDonald’s cameo. “You might remember him from, well, he has his own band these days,” he said. “But you might remember him from his band, the Doobie Brothers — Mr. Michael McDonald.”

Dressed in black pants, an untucked black shirt, and glasses, the white-haired McDonald took his place at a keyboard at the front of the stage and began the intro to “Takin’ It to the Streets.” The reaction from the crowd, a mix of boomers and nostalgia-loving Gen-X’ers, was rapturous and they called for more even as the lights came up signaling the official end of the night.

Tickets for the 50th anniversary tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 6th, at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history,” Johnston said in a statement. “We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music.”

McDonald joined the band in 1975 and initially remained in the lineup until 1982, appearing on four albums and hit singles like “Takin’ It to the Streets” and 1978’s “What a Fool Believes.” (He later performed with the band on multiple occasions.)

The band’s current tour continues November 19th in Greenville, South Carolina; after a break later that month, the schedule picks up February 7th in Las Vegas.

The Doobie Brothers Tour Dates

June 9 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)

June 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 26 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 2 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 8 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

August 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

August 30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 5 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 9 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

October 10 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

(Additional reporting by Joseph Hudak)