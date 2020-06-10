 Doobie Brothers Share Virtual Performance of 'Listen to the Music' - Rolling Stone
Doobie Brothers Deliver At-Home Rendition of ‘Listen to the Music’

Band’s socially distanced take on 1972 classic follows virtual performance of “Black Water”

Jon Blistein

The Doobie Brothers have shared a socially distanced take on their 1972 classic, “Listen to the Music.”

The performance features Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, John McFee and John Cowan, all of whom recorded their parts from their respective homes. Without any percussion or drums, this particular rendition of “Listen to the Music” has an even breezier and lighter feel than the original. Not that it’s without any depth or complexity; McFee’s banjo and Cowan’s bass tumble and rumble beneath the guitars, and all four Doobies combine for some characteristically soaring harmonies.

At the end of the performance, Johnston shares a quick message encouraging fans to donate to the hunger relief organization, Feeding America.

The Doobie Brothers’ take on “Listen to the Music” follows a virtual rendition of “Black Water,” which they shared back in April. And while former Doobie Brothers’ keyboardist and singer Michael McDonald hasn’t partaken in any full-band clips, he’s shared a few at-home performances of his own, including a full NPR “Tiny Desk” concert.

The Doobie Brothers were set to reunite with McDonald for a highly anticipated 50th-anniversary tour this summer, but in May the band was forced to postpone and reschedule the dates because of COVID-19. The trek is now scheduled to launch July 17th, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

