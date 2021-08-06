Doobie Brothers Announce New Album ‘Liberté,’ Rescheduled Tour Dates

The Doobie Brothers have unveiled their 15th studio album, Liberté, out Friday, October 1st.

The band produced and co-wrote all 12 tracks of the album with John Shanks (Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Miley Cyrus). Rather than release the songs sequentially as singles, the Doobie Brothers have released a special extended play, The Doobie Brothers EP, featuring four tracks from Liberté: “Oh Mexico,” “Cannonball,” “Don’t Ya Mess With Me,” and “Better Days.” The EP is available now on streaming.

Later this month, the Doobie Brothers will embark on their highly anticipated 50th anniversary tour, featuring the return of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee to the band’s live shows for the first time in 25 years. After being postponed due to Covid-19, the tour will now kick off in Des Moines, Iowa on August 22nd, and run through June 30th, 2022 with a final stop in London, Ontario. Fans who purchase ticket album bundles for the shows on Live Nation will receive a physical CD copy of Liberté beginning on September 1st.

The Doobie Brothers, Liberté Track Listing

1. Oh Mexico

2. Better Days

3. Don’t Ya Mess With Me

4. Cannonball

5. Wherever We Go

6. The American Dream

7. Shine

8. We Are More Than Love

9. Easy

10. Just Can’t Do This Alone

11. Good Thang

12. Amen Old Friend

The Doobie Brothers, The Doobie Brothers EP Track Listing

August 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

August 26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Expo Pavilion (Outdoor)

August 28 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

August 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amp

August 31 – St Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

September 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre

September 4 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

September 5 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amp

September 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 11 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

September 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

September 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amp

October 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

October 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amp

October 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amp

October 8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp

October 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

October 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amp

October 14 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amp

October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 19 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

October 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

October 29 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 2, 2022 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amp

June 3, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amp

June 5, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

June 7, 2022 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amp

June 8, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 10, 2022 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 11, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amp

June 13, 2022 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp

June 14, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 16, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga PAC

June 18, 2022 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amp

June 19, 2022 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview

June 21, 2022 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 23, 2022 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 25, 2022 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 26, 2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 29, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 30, 2022 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens