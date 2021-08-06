Doobie Brothers Announce New Album ‘Liberté,’ Rescheduled Tour Dates

The Doobie Brothers have unveiled their 15th studio album, Liberté, out Friday, October 1st.
The band produced and co-wrote all 12 tracks of the album with John Shanks (Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Miley Cyrus). Rather than release the songs sequentially as singles, the Doobie Brothers have released a special extended play, The Doobie Brothers EP, featuring four tracks from Liberté: “Oh Mexico,” “Cannonball,” “Don’t Ya Mess With Me,” and “Better Days.” The EP is available now on streaming.
Later this month, the Doobie Brothers will embark on their highly anticipated 50th anniversary tour, featuring the return of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee to the band’s live shows for the first time in 25 years. After being postponed due to Covid-19, the tour will now kick off in Des Moines, Iowa on August 22nd, and run through June 30th, 2022 with a final stop in London, Ontario. Fans who purchase ticket album bundles for the shows on Live Nation will receive a physical CD copy of Liberté beginning on September 1st.
The Doobie Brothers, Liberté Track Listing
1. Oh Mexico
2. Better Days
3. Don’t Ya Mess With Me
4. Cannonball
5. Wherever We Go
6. The American Dream
7. Shine
8. We Are More Than Love
9. Easy
10. Just Can’t Do This Alone
11. Good Thang
12. Amen Old Friend
August 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
August 26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Expo Pavilion (Outdoor)
August 28 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
August 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amp
August 31 – St Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
September 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre
September 4 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
September 5 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amp
September 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 11 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
September 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
September 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amp
October 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
October 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amp
October 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amp
October 8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp
October 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
October 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amp
October 14 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amp
October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 19 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
October 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
October 29 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
June 2, 2022 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amp
June 3, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amp
June 5, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
June 7, 2022 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amp
June 8, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 10, 2022 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 11, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amp
June 13, 2022 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp
June 14, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 16, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga PAC
June 18, 2022 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amp
June 19, 2022 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview
June 21, 2022 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 23, 2022 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 25, 2022 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 26, 2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 29, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 30, 2022 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens