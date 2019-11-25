Doobie Brothers Expand 50th Anniversary Tour Dates With Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers have added 23 additional dates to their 50th anniversary tour. The news follows the band’s announcement earlier this month — during their show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium — that former member Michael McDonald will be once again joining their lineup.

The singer-keyboardist will be joining Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee as they tour together as The Doobie Brothers for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Simmons stated, “Next year our tour will include Tom, John, and myself, along with Michael McDonald, and the fans will have a chance to hear all our hits, as well as deep cuts, and new material. I know these will be very special performances.”

Aside from a brief reunion run in 1995, the last time McDonald performed as the band leader was in 1982 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, after which the band took a hiatus. When the group reformed in 1987, McDonald had by that point established himself as a solo artist and declined to join on their next tour.

New Orleans jazz ensemble Dirty Dozen Brass Band will open for The Doobie Brothers on all tour dates.

Tickets for the anniversary tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the exception of the performance at Soaring Eagle in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, which will go on sale December 21st.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

June 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

July 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 18 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

July 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 – Toledo, OH @ The Zoo Amphitheater

August 1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

August 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 9 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

August 12 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Center

August 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair*

September 3 – Boise, ID @ Ford Amphitheatre

September 6 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 8 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

September 10 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

September 13 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

September 17 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

October 7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 12 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

October 14 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Arena

October 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 17 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum